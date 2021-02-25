Maui News

Duke’s Beach House Recognizes Teachers at Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School

February 25, 2021, 3:36 PM HST
* Updated February 25, 3:52 PM
Educators of the Month (L-R): Pomaiʻkai Santos, Megan Lindquist, Irene Tihada, Claire Dobson, Suzanne, Walters, Lori Kaufman, Abraham Rasos, of Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School. Photo Courtesy: Duke’s Beach House
 

Duke’s Beach House recently recognized the Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School’s Educator of the Month Recipients, presenting each with an engraved box and a $100 certificate to the restaurant. 

The following recipients were celebrated for their outstanding work: Irene Tihada, July 2020; Claire Dobson, August 2020; Suzanne Walters, September 2020; Kim Camacho, October 2020; Pōmaikaʻi Santos, November 2020; Abraham Rasos, December 2020; Megan Lindquist, January 2021; and Lori Kaufman, February 2021.

“Duke’s is honored to recognize the incredible staff at Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School,” said Nick Ware, Duke’s Beach House General Manager. “These days our teachers are working harder than ever to adapt to new challenges while providing quality education to our keiki.  Education plays such a vital role in our children’s lives, and we want to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the staff at Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School.”

