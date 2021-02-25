A A A

Hawaiʻi Agricultural Foundation will host its first Food-A-Go-Go “Restaurant Week” from April 5 to 12 to support the local restaurant industry.

Local restaurants participating in Food-A-Go-Go Restaurant Week will create a special dish or prix fixe menu for customers to order for dine-in or takeout. Participating restaurants will also have exclusive items available in the Bid It to Win It for Ag Education online auction for bidding.

The “Bid It to Win It for Ag Education” online auction will run from April 5 through April 30 in conjunction with the restaurant week, to support HAF’s K-12 agricultural education programs.

Bid It to Win It for Ag Education will benefit programs, which have served over 18,000 students since 2014. Through these programs, HAF addresses the need for our communities to be more sustainable by increasing local food production. Each program is developed to spark an interest in agriculture and encourage careers in the field.