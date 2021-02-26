Coupons for Fresh Produce Now Available for Low-Income Seniors
Applications now are being accepted for the 2021 Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, which provides low-income seniors with fresh produce from Maui farmers’ markets.
Each participant will receive 10 coupons worth $5 each (for a total of $50) to exchange for unprocessed locally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey from an authorized farmer or farmers’ market.
The buying period runs from April 1 to Oct. 31, 2021. The program is administered on Maui by Maui Economic Opportunity.
To qualify, an applicant must be at least 60 years old, a resident of Maui and have a maximum household income of $27,417 for a single person, $37,074 for two people and $9,657 for each additional household member including children.
Seniors may use their coupons at authorized outlets, which will have a sign indicating they accept SFMNP coupons. There will be no cash change, and seniors are urged to spend as much of each $5 coupon as possible. Proxies may be designated for purchases by filling out a form.
Schedules and locations of farmers’ markets and outlets will be included with the coupon booklet.
Applications can be downloaded from the MEO website at https://www.meoinc.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/SFMNP-Application-v.1.pdf or may be obtained by calling (808) 243-4313 or by emailing [email protected].
Applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis. The goal of the program is to help low-income seniors improve their health and nutrition with fresh food while also aiding local farmers.