A A A

Maui Meadows pavement preservation project map. Courtesy of County of Maui Department of Public Works.

A pavement preservation project at the Maui Meadows subdivision continues on March 2, 4, 9 and 11, with work to take place between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. .

The slurry seal treatment work will result in a full roadway closure of Keha Drive, from Hoʻokipa Place to Kupulau Drive.

The Maui County Department of Public Works noted that excessively wet weather conditions may impact the work schedule.

Residents are asked to park outside the designated work zone and be attentive to all traffic control personnel and warning signs.

Vehicles on the roadway will be towed at owners’ expense on days of work by 6:30 a.m. on March 2 and 4 (RED), March 9 and 11 (GREEN).