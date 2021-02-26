A A A

2019 nominees for the 51st Annual event included: Carolee (Aunty Doll) Aricayos; Louise Corpuz; Arleen Gerbig; George Kahamoku, Jr.; Kimokeo Kapahulehua; Maggie Masicampo; Takeo Miyaguchi; Alice (Ali) Thompson; and Dorothy Tolliver. A recognition event was not held in 2020. File photo May 2019 courtesy County of Maui.

The Maui County Office on Aging is seeking nominations for Maui County’s 52nd Annual Outstanding Older American Male and Female of Maui County.

The recognition program is held each May in conjunction with Older Americans Month to recognize elders across the nation for their extraordinary efforts and contributions to society.

Nominees for the awards must be 65 years of age or older and a resident of Maui County. Any individual, club or organization may nominate candidates for the award. Previous winners are not eligible for nomination.

Nomination forms are available by calling 270-7755, visiting www.mauicountyadrc.org or sending email to [email protected]

The deadline to return completed nomination forms is 4:30 p.m. April 1, 2021. Forms may be submitted to the Office on Aging, J. Walter Cameron Center, Attn: OOA Committee, 95 Mahalani St., Room 20, Wailuku 96793. Completed forms may also be faxed to 270-7935 or emailed to [email protected]

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The awards will be presented virtually on May 6, 2021, from 11 a.m. to noon. (Information on viewing options/platforms will be announced).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The annual program recognizes older Americans for their contributions and emphasizes the positive outcomes in helping others. This year’s theme is “Communities of Strength,” which describes the overwhelming response to protect and assist those especially vulnerable to the pandemic and adapt to ever-changing norms.

Wendell Crockett was the first individual in Maui County to receive the distinction of Outstanding Older American in 1968.

Last year, there was no official event due to the pandemic. The 2019 awardees were Kimokeo Kapahulehua of Kīhei, (tie) Louise Corpuz of Pukalani and Dorothy Tolliver of Wailuku. To date, over 100 men and women have received this distinction for their outstanding contributions to Maui County.