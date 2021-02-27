A A A

Vaccine administered during a clinic at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. File PC: Wendy Osher (12.23.20)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted the state of Hawaiʻi $87.4 million to open multiple, state-led community vaccination sites.

This reimbursement grant will be managed by Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA), the Department of Health, and the Department of Budget and Finance.

The funds will cover expenses for medical and support staff, personal protective equipment, facility costs and supplies required to store, handle, transport and administer vaccines, and efforts to share public information regarding vaccinations.

The approved funding represents 50 percent of Hawaiʻi’s estimate of the cost of to administer the statewide vaccination program for the first 90 days.

With proper documentation, the grant will reimburse the state for eligible expenses to distribute and administer the COVID-19 vaccines. The State is coordinating with the Counties and various healthcare organizations to gather eligible vaccine expenditures to file for monthly reimbursements. Qualified healthcare organizations also have the option to apply for reimbursements directly with FEMA.