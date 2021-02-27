Maui Coronavirus Updates

FEMA Grants Hawai‘i $87M for COVID-19 Vaccines

February 27, 2021, 12:05 PM HST
* Updated February 27, 4:48 AM
2 Comments
A
A
A

Vaccine administered during a clinic at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. File PC: Wendy Osher (12.23.20)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted the state of Hawaiʻi $87.4 million to open multiple, state-led community vaccination sites.

This reimbursement grant will be managed by Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA), the Department of Health, and the Department of Budget and Finance. 

The funds will cover expenses for medical and support staff, personal protective equipment, facility costs and supplies required to store, handle, transport and administer vaccines, and efforts to share public information regarding vaccinations.

The approved funding represents 50 percent of Hawaiʻi’s estimate of the cost of to administer the statewide vaccination program for the first 90 days.

With proper documentation, the grant will reimburse the state for eligible expenses to distribute and administer the COVID-19 vaccines. The State is coordinating with the Counties and various healthcare organizations to gather eligible vaccine expenditures to file for monthly reimbursements. Qualified healthcare organizations also have the option to apply for reimbursements directly with FEMA.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (2)
Trending Now
150 mph Gusts Forecast for Maui and Hawai‘i Counties 2New P.2 Variant Found on O‘ahu; B.1.429 Variant Associated with Increased COVID-19 Cases on Maui 3Feb. 26, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 44 New Cases (25 O‘ahu, 15 Maui, 1 Hawai‘i, 1 Kaua‘i, 2 Out-of-State); 2 Deaths 4Public Feedback Sought Regarding Maui County’s 5,000-Unit Affordable Housing Plan 5Lt. Gov.: 10,000-12,000 Administered Doses Unaccounted for in Maui’s Vaccine Rates 6Maui’s Puamana Remains Closed Indefinitely for Erosion Hazards, Protection of Hawaiian Burials