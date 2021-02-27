A A A

Jon Mauer, Island Energy Services President & CEO, presents a check for $40,000 to Diane Peters-Nguyen, CEO of the American Red Cross Pacific Islands Region, at the Red Cross headquarters in Honolulu. Photo courtesy of Island Energy Services, LLC.

Island Energy Services, LLC donated $40,000 to the American Red Cross Pacific Islands Region as part of its ongoing support of the organization’s humanitarian mission “to prevent and respond to life-threatening situations and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies.”

“Island Energy and our employee volunteers across the state are dedicated to working with the Red Cross to prevent and prepare our communities for emergencies, support local and military families and provide disaster relief to those most in need of assistance. The Red Cross plays a vital role in disaster preparation for the state of Hawai‘i and we are proud of this partnership,” said Island Energy President & CEO Jon Mauer, who serves on the Red Cross Board of Directors.

“We’re grateful to Island Energy for their contribution,” said Diane Peters-Nguyen, CEO of the American Red Cross Pacific Islands Region. “Their commitment to supporting the community through this partnership allows us to better provide relief in people’s greatest moments of need.”