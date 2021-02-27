A A A

Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 8-12 8-12 8-12 8-12

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 09:21 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 02:44 PM HST. Sunrise 6:47 AM HST. Sunset 6:30 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 08:47 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:30 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 09:49 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 03:27 PM HST. Sunrise 6:46 AM HST. Sunset 6:30 PM HST.

Swell Summary

With locally generated wind waves, and strong trade winds upstream from the state, surf along east-facing shores will remain large and turbulent. To account for this, a High Surf Advisory will remain in effect through Sunday night for Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and the Big Island. Too, some of this trade wind energy will wrap around into adjacent northern and southern exposures. Elsewhere, as the current northwest swell fades, a reinforcing small to moderate northwest swell will fill in and peak late today into early Sunday. The next following northwest swell will likely be larger than this weekend's and raise surf to near advisory levels along northern and western exposed shores, beginning late Wednesday into early Thursday. Lastly, south-facing shores will see surf boosted modestly by small swells from the southern hemisphere, along with wrap from the east by the trade wind swell.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon. Clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with ENE winds 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.