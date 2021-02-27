Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 27, 2021

February 27, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Todd Melton

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
8-12
8-12
8-12
8-12 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 09:21 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 02:44 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:30 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 08:47 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 03:30 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 09:49 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 03:27 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:30 PM HST.









Swell Summary




With locally generated wind waves, and strong trade winds upstream from the state, surf along east-facing shores will remain large and turbulent. To account for this, a High Surf Advisory will remain in effect through Sunday night for Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and the Big Island. Too, some of this trade wind energy will wrap around into adjacent northern and southern exposures. Elsewhere, as the current northwest swell fades, a reinforcing small to moderate northwest swell will fill in and peak late today into early Sunday. The next following northwest swell will likely be larger than this weekend's and raise surf to near advisory levels along northern and western exposed shores, beginning late Wednesday into early Thursday. Lastly, south-facing shores will see surf boosted modestly by small swells from the southern hemisphere, along with wrap from the east by the trade wind swell. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon. Clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with ENE winds 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
Comments
