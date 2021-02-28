Maui News

Search Underway for Two Visitors Missing Near Waikamoi in East Maui

By Wendy Osher
 February 28, 2021, 10:03 AM HST
* Updated February 28, 10:11 AM
8 Comments
Maui Now file image.

The search continues Sunday morning for two visitors who went missing during a hike makai (ocean side) of the Waikamoi Trail in East Maui on Saturday evening.

The visitors, both men in their 20s from California, were reporting missing by another member of their group at around 5:11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro says rescue crews reported heavy rains, flooding and flash flooding in the area, as well as a flash flood watch that was in effect from National Weather Service at the time. Maui remains under a flood watch through this afternoon.

Responding units initiated an air and ground search using multiple assets including: Engine 2 out of Pāʻia, Rescue 10 aboard the department’s Air 1 helicopter and personnel aboard a US Coast Guard helicopter out of Oʻahu.

The ground search continued until 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The air search lasted for about an hour before Rescue 10 and Air 1 were redirected to Lānaʻi for response to a downed plane incident. The USCG helicopter conducted a night search in conjunction with Engine 2 personnel from 1:15 to 1:30 a.m., but found nothing, according to fire officials.

Air 1 and Rescue 10 resumed search at first light today along with ground crews from Pāʻia.

The public is urged to stay away from the area due to the potential for dangerous conditions and to allow searchers to operate as effectively as possible.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
