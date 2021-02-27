Maui News
Two Pilots Rescued from Downed Aircraft Off Lāna‘i
Two pilots of a downed airplane off Lānaʻi were rescued by the Coast Guard on Saturday evening.
An Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and Station Maui response boat crew were deployed in response.
As of 8:05 p.m., the pilots are being transported to awaiting emergency services and no major injuries are reported at this time, according to a Twitter update issued by the USCG.
The incident was reported at around 6 p.m.
Maui Now reached out to the USCG and the FAA, and is awaiting a response. Stay with us for further updates.
