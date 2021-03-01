Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 01, 2021

March 1, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
A
A
A

Photo Credit: Steven Mark

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
8-12
8-12
7-10
7-10 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Occasional showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 10:18 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 04:14 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:30 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 10:09 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 04:20 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 10:48 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 05:07 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:31 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Trade wind-driven rough seas will maintain high surf along east- facing shores for another couple of days. Although east swell is subtly lowering, these swells in tandem with easterly wind waves will continue to justify the ongoing High Surf Advisory (HSA) for the east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island. Areawide trades will remain strong to near gale force magnitudes within the windier channels and bays through Tuesday. The HSA will be in effect to account for greater than 8 foot surf heights along most eastern exposures through Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning. 


Surf will remain below HSA criteria on all other shores through much of the week. Sunday's small, moderate period northwest swells are on the decline today and Tuesday. A larger, long period northwest swell arriving late Wednesday will lift recent well below average north and west-facing shoreline surf back to near advisory levels Thursday and Friday. These swells will shift more north and decline through next weekend. Surf along south-facing shores will remain at or slightly above winter averages through Tuesday due to a combination of both small south-southwest swells and trade wind wave and swell wrap. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist to chest high NE wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with WSW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




