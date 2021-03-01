A A A

Southwest Airlines at Kahului Airport. File (4.7.19) PC: Wendy Osher.

Southwest Airlines launched a four-day “WOW Sale” today, through March 4, 2021, 7:59 p.m. HST (11:59 p.m. Central Standard Time), with fares starting as low as $29 one-way.

The low fares are available for travel in April and May and are subject to fare rules.

“Over the past 50 years, Southwest Airlines’ Purpose has been to connect People to what’s important in their lives through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel,” said Bill Tierney, Southwest Airlines Vice President of Marketing.

Examples of one-way low fares include:

As low as $29 one-way nonstop between New Orleans and Houston (Bush) ,

and , As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and LaGuardia ,

and , As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Phoenix and Palm Springs, Calif. ,

and , As low as $54 one-way nonstop between Nashville and Fort Lauderdale ,

and , As low as $99 one-way nonstop between Long Beach, Calif. and Honolulu (Oahu) , and

and , and As low as $99 one-way nonstop between Long Beach, Calif. and Kahului (Maui).

These flights, as well as the carrier’s published schedule through Aug. 16, 2021, can be purchased online.

Hawaiʻi Safe Travel Guidelines Remain in Place

Travelers are strongly advised to take a pre-travel COVID-19 test from a trusted testing and travel partner PRIOR to the final leg of their trip to the State of Hawai‘i. Trans-Pacific travelers arriving WITHOUT a confirmed negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure are subject to a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

All travelers must have a negative test result BEFORE beginning the final leg of their trip. Anyone without a negative test result PRIOR to departure must quarantine upon arrival.

The negative test result must be uploaded onto Safe Travels prior to departure or printed out prior to departure and hard copy in hand when arriving in Hawai‘i.

The CDC Order that went into effect on Jan. 26, 2021 does not impact the Safe Travels program. For international travelers arriving in the State of Hawai‘i from Japan, Canada and Korea, only tests from Trusted Testing Partners will be accepted for purposes of bypassing the State’s 10-day traveler quarantine. Travelers originating from any other international destination and coming directly to Hawai‘i do not have the ability to test for purposes of bypassing the State’s 10-day traveler quarantine.

On Jan. 21, 2021, the President of the United States issued an executive order related to travel. For the time being, there are no changes to the SafeTravels program.

