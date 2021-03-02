A A A











The Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center, in partnership with the Maui Food Bank, has launched a community service project “Bayanihan Feeding Program” for Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui.

Each Sunday, a team of volunteers will prepare and deliver plate lunches to residents at Hale Mahaolu in Kahului and Wailuku.

“Our kupuna is in need of nutritious food on weekends,” said Melen Agcolicol, president of Binhi at Ani. “The Meals on Wheels program doesn’t distribute meals on weekends so the Board of Directors of Binhi decided this would be a great way to continue to reach out to our neighbors.”

This community project was made possible due to Binhi’s newly renovated kitchen, which was funded with a grant from the County of Maui through Mayor Michael Victorino and Councilmember Tasha Kama.

“It’s really in the spirit of the Bayanihan–which translated means to help one another in time of need,” Agcolicol said.

Binhi needs volunteer teams to prepare and deliver the plate lunches. Initial guidance will be provided by Agcolicol. Families, friends, a business or organization that is interested in volunteering, please contact Agocolicol at 808-205-7981 or they can sign up on-line at https://forms.gle/cVUGB6XLmtJi7MVH8.

Monetary donations for food and supplies may also be mailed to Binhi at Ani at 780 Onehee Avenue, Kahului.

Binhi at Ani, a Hawaii non-profit corporation, was established in 1985 to provide scholarship awards; promote mutual respect and understanding among peoples of different ethnic and cultural backgrounds; promote good citizenship and cultural awareness, and promote the general welfare. The Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center is at 780 Onehee Avenue in Kahului.