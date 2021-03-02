A A A

Students learn about the hospitality industry at a previous LEI (Leadership, Exploration, Inspiration) event that took place before COVID-19. Photo Courtesy: LEI

ClimbHI’s ninth annual LEI (Leadership, Exploration, Inspiration) program to promote workforce development in Hawaiʻi’s youth will take place virtually April 9 from 9-10:45 am.

The program features a virtual conference, virtual exposure through videos, a career fair and guest speaking tool. The online conference will include 2,000 high school and intermediate students hailing from more than 50 schools across the state. The overall program will include high school and middle school attendees, college interns and college students in classes with curriculum relative to the LEI program.

This workforce development project, supported by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, strives to inspire Hawaiʻi’s youth to select careers in the Hawaiʻi visitor industry statewide by providing them with exposure to a variety of careers in hospitality and the different pathways to success.

“It is now more important than ever to educate students and teachers on the dynamic industry and its value. From the student’s perspective, LEI represents an opportunity for Leadership, Exploration, and Inspiration. To the hospitality industry, LEI provides an opportunity to Lead, Expose, and Inspire Hawaii’s youth,” according to LEI’s news release

Businesses can inspire keiki to learn more about Hawaiʻi’s visitor industry by being a part of the exposure options available to students and educators through ClimbHI’s online portal. To include your business on the ClimbHI Bridge website, please email [email protected]

Participating businesses, associations and nonprofit organizations can log on to the free ClimbHI Bridge portal and post opportunities for students and teachers, including guest speaking, career fair participation, mentorships and more – all in just a few minutes. Teachers can easily search for guest speakers and send requests for class involvement, career fair participation, site visits and job-readiness activities.

For more information, please visit www.climbhi.org/portals.