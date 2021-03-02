Maui Coronavirus Updates

Enforcement Nets 68 Mask Citations on Maui

March 2, 2021, 6:39 PM HST
The Maui Police Department issued 68 citations for face mask violations between Feb. 27 and March 1. The enforcement included 54 citations issued in Lahaina over the weekend and 14 citations in Kīhei on Monday.

Maui police say they will continue enforcement throughout the year as part of the mandatory mask mandate as outlined in Maui County’s Public Health Emergency Rules.

On Friday, February 19, 2021, the County of Maui launched its Mask Up for Maui County program, which aims to increase the usage of face masks throughout the county.

Mask Up For Maui County.

The program consists of volunteer community volunteers who serve as ambassadors and remind visitors and residents that face masks are mandatory in all public areas. In addition to educating the public of Public Health Emergency Rules, ambassadors also offer complimentary face masks to those without one.

To report mask violations, police advise the public that they can call the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 244-6400.

