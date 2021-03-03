Maui Food and Dining

Taverna Restaurant in Kapalua reopens March 27 after being closed due to COVID-19. Photo Courtesy: Taverna Restaurant

Taverna Restaurant, home of Urban Drinks + Italian Eats, is holding a grand reopening March 27 for dinner, with full operations beginning March 30 after being closed for moths due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant is in the heart of the Kapalua Resort at 2000 Village Road in the Bay Course Clubhouse.

Enhancements include a new coffee bar and bakery, and a weekend brunch beginning April 3. New protocols offer a safe space for dining in an open-air setting. An upgraded outdoor patio area also is underway.

The new Dolces at Taverna Coffee Bar & Bakery will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 7 to 11 am starting March 23. It will feature freshly baked treats by Pastry Chef Courtney Galarita, and a variety of specialty coffee drinks, smoothies, baked breads and Italian pastries.

The weekend brunch will run Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 am to 2 pm with entertainment.

The weekend brunch will run Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 am to 2 pm with entertainment. Lobster benedict, brunch pizza, fried chicken & waffles, custard French toast and many more brunch favorites will be crafted with an Italian twist by Chef Roger.

Updated hours of operation, beginning March 27, include Happy Hour 2:30 to 5 pm and dinner service from 5 to 9 pm. Lunch service begins March 30 from 11:30 am to 2 pm Monday through Friday. For reservations call 808-667-CIAO (2426) or visit www.tavernamaui.com.

