Five traffic signals in Central Maui are scheduled for upgrades starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The Department of Public Works Highways Division asks motorists to proceed with caution through the intersection and expect delays.

The following intersections are affected:

Waiʻale Road and Kuʻikahi Drive

Lower Main Street and Mill Street

Kamehameha Avenue and Alamaha Street

Wākea Avenue and Alamaha Street

Papa Avenue and Kamehameha Avenue

Motorists can expect delays. Traffic signals at the intersections will not operate for approximately 30 minutes during the installation of a new battery backup system. The new system will allow traffic signals to operate safely during power outages.

Motorists are asked to proceed with caution through the intersections, heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment.

The department thanks motorists in advance for their patience and understanding.