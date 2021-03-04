Crime Statistics

Maui Crime Feb. 21-27, 2021: Burglaries, Break-ins, Thefts

March 4, 2021, 8:13 AM HST
Maui police responded to 11 burglaries, four vehicle thefts and 10 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Feb. 21-27, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases increased 1000 percent from the week before when a single incident was reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 55 percent from the week before when nine incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins increased 100 percent from the week before when five incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

11 Burglaries

Hāna:

  • Sunday, Feb. 21, 5 p.m.: 4600 block of Hāna Highway, Hāna. Residential, unlawful entry.

Kahului:

  • Monday, Feb. 22, 10:42 p.m.: 700 block of S Kamehameha Ave., Kahului. Residential, forced entry.
  • Monday, Feb. 22, 11:55 p.m.: 85 S Wākea Ave., Kahului at Minit Stop. Non-residential, forced entry.

Kīhei:

  • Tuesday, Feb. 23, 9:33 a.m.: 140 Uwapo Road, Kīhei at Kīhei Villages. Non-residential, unlawful entry.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m.: 200 block of Luakaha Circle, Kīhei. Residential, forced entry.

Lahaina:

  • Sunday, Feb. 21, 4:13 a.m.: 600 block of Waineʻe St., Lahaina. Residential, unlawful entry.

Makawao:

  • Wednesday, Feb. 24, 8:16 a.m.: 799 Piʻiholo Road, Makawao. Non-residential, forced entry.

Nāpili:

  • Sunday, Feb. 21, 9:43 p.m.: 3700 block of Honoapiʻilani Road, Nāpili. Residential, attempted entry.
Pukalani:

  • Wednesday, Feb. 24, 3:06 a.m.: 2810 Keikilani St., Pukalani. Non-residential, attempted burglary.
Wailea:

  • Thursday, Feb. 25, 8:11 a.m.: 160 Kai Malu Drive, Wailea at Kai Malu at Wailea. Non-residential, forced entry.

Wailuku:

  • Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2:31 p.m.: 400 block of Hoʻokahi St., Wailuku. Residential, attempted entry.

4 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului::

  • Thursday, Feb. 25, 4:36 a.m.: 1-100 E Wākea Ave., Kahului. Scion, blue.

Kapalua:

  • Wednesday, Feb. 24, 6:02 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Highway, Kapalua at Nākālele Point. Jeep, black.
Lahaina:

  • Thursday, Feb. 25, 8:48 a.m.: 1-100 S Lauhoe Place, Lahaina. Ford, white.

Nāpili:

  • Tuesday, Feb. 23, 11:38 a.m.: Akahele St. / Honoapiʻilani Highway, Nāpili. Caterpillar, yellow.

10 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului:

  • Sunday, Feb. 21, 10:22 a.m.: 333 Dairy Road, Kahului at First Insurance Plaza. Nissan, silver.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 24, 10:08 a.m.: 300 block of Hansen Road, Kahului. Toyota, black.

Kaunakakai:

  • Friday, Feb. 26, 11:56 a.m.: 100 block of Ainoa St., Kaunakakai. Jeep, green.

Kīhei:

  • Tuesday, Feb. 23, 10:41 a.m.: 1200 block Uluniu Road, Kīhei. YN, red.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 23, 3:57 p.m.: 800 block of South Kīhei. Kymco, black.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 24, 10:20 a.m.: 354 S Kīhei Road, Kīhei at Mai Poina ‘Oe I’au. Toyota, silver.

Kula:

  • Friday, Feb. 26, 7:25 a.m.: 7500 block of Kula Highway, Kula. Toyota, black.

Lahaina:

  • Friday, Feb. 26, 1:20 a.m.: 800 block of Kai Hele Kū St., Lahaina. Chevrolet, red.

Pāʻia:

  • Friday, Feb. 26, 1:30 p.m.: 1389 Hāna Highway, Pāʻia at Hoʻokipa Beach Park. Mazda, white.

Wailuku:

  • Wednesday, Feb. 24, 8:28 a.m.: 400 block of Nihoa St., Wailuku. Honda, white.
