Seabury Hall senior Cai Noel has been named a Finalist for the prestigious National Merit Scholarship. He is now eligible for one of 7,600 National Merit Scholarships which will be awarded later this spring.

Cai Noel.

More than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®), which served as an initial screen of program entrants.

To become a Finalist, Noel and a Seabury Hall officials submitted a detailed scholarship application, including Noel’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.

From the approximately 16,000 Semifinalists, about 15,000 students advanced to the Finalist level. All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group of Finalists.

Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference.