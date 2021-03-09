Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 09, 2021

March 9, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
7-10
7-10
7-10
7-10 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Frequent showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 07:55 AM HST.




High 1.0 feet 12:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:39 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:33 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Frequent showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:14 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 01:36 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 08:07 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:02 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:38 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:34 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect for the east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island to account for the continued greater than 8 foot surf that will impact most eastern exposures through the day. East-facing surf heights will remain elevated due to a combination of trade wind wave and eastern swell along with a small north swell wrap around northeastern shorelines. Surf heights along north and east-facing shorelines will remain uncertain this week due to a surface trough of low pressure laying across the islands. The location of this trough will disrupt the general large scale fresh to strong trade flow generated by the large scale pressure gradient from high pressure northeast of the chain. 


Low, moderate period overlapping predominant north swells will cause surf heights along north and west-facing shores to remain well below winter averages through the week. Strong north winds setting up behind a passing late week eastern Pacific cold front will follow a great circle path directed toward the state. This will generate a long fetch region that may allow large, long period north northeast swells to propagate into the islands this weekend. These swells could produce XL surf along north and east-facing shores by the end of the week. 


Very small, lower period south southwest swells will continue to create small surf along south-facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high ENE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




