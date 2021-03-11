Maui News

Maui Flood Advisory Until 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Flood Watch Until 6 p.m. Friday

March 11, 2021, 3:07 PM HST
* Updated March 11, 4:38 PM
2 Comments
Satellite image: Sandwich RGB – 12 Mar 2021 – 00:51 UTC. PC: NOAA/NWS

(Update: 4:26 p.m., 2:46 p.m. 3.11.21)

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Maui until 5:45 p.m.

At 4:26 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain showers falling over the northern slopes of the West Maui Mountains and Haleakalā. The heaviest showers were falling over the slopes from Kula to Pukalani, with rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour.

At 2:46 p.m., radar indicated heavy showers falling over the northern slopes of the West Maui Mountains and Haleakalā. The heaviest showers were falling over the slopes and coastal areas from Haʻikū to Keʻanae. The NWS forecast says rain was falling at a rate of up to 1 inch per hour.

The stream gage at ʻOʻheo Gulch has risen in response to the rain upslope.

As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Motorists and pedestrians are reminded not to cross fast flowing or rising water in their vehicle, or on foot.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for the State of Hawaiʻi until 6 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021.

Comments

