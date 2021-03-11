A A A

The US Coast Guard and Maui county partners are searching for a missing 45 year-old man with red hair last seen offshore Hāmoa Beach in Hāna, Maui. He was last seen wearing blue shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sector Honolulu at (808) 842-2600.

Hāmoa Beach. File photo credit: Kapena Kalama.

