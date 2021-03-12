A A A

Fairmont Kea Lani in Wailea, Maui. Photo courtesy of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts.

Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui in partnership with Hawaiian Airlines and Maui Visitors Bureau, is saying “thank you” to SuperHeroes by honoring four outstanding people with a dream vacation to the South Maui property.

“More than ever, these times have shown us the heroism of so many within our communities. We are proud to join forces with our partners to shine a light on incredible people. Our SuperHero Showcase provides an opportunity to honor members of our community, both near and far, who are going above and beyond to care for others,” said Michael Pye, Area General Manager at Fairmont Kea Lani. “In an effort to celebrate these individuals, Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui is asking our extended ‘ohana (community) to share stories about the SuperHeroes in their lives,” continues Pye.

Over the course of four weeks beginning March 15, 2021, individuals may nominate their personal ‘SuperHero’ by visiting Fairmont Kea Lani’s website.

To enter a nomination, individuals should include a photo of their nominee along with a description of what makes them a ‘SuperHero’. Submissions will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. HST on April 15, 2021.

A panel will review all submissions and will select a total of four winners: one residing on the island of Maui; one residing in the State of Hawai’i; one residing on the US Mainland; and one representing a Heartist (colleague) of Fairmont Kea Lani.

Each winner will receive the following Fairmont Kea Lani SuperHero Dream Vacation:

2 Night Stay at Fairmont Kea Lani in an Ocean View Suite*

2 Round Trip Mileage Award Tickets Courtesy of Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines Welcome Amenity

Mālama Maui Ocean Self-Guided Beach Clean Up Kit

Poolside Cabana for One Day

Daily Breakfast for Two

Dinner for Two at Kō Restaurant*

* Fairmont colleague winner will receive accommodations and dining at Fairmont Orchid, Island of Hawai’i.

Additional Details:

No purchase or sales presentation necessary. Contest ends at 11:59:59 p.m. HST on April 15, 2021. Entrants and Nominees must be legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C. who are at least 18 years old or the age of majority in their state/jurisdiction of residence (i.e., 19 in AL and NE, 21 in MS) at the time of entry. Current Fairmont Kea Lani employees (each a “Heartist of Fairmont Kea Lani”) are eligible to participate as an entrant or nominee. Entrants may not nominate themselves. Only eligible nominees (as defined in the Official Rules) will be eligible to win a prize. Void in Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands and other US territories and possessions, and wherever prohibited or restricted by law. Subject to complete Official Rules.