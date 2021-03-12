Maui News

New Real Property Long-Term Rental Exemption Takes Effect Jan. 1, 2022

March 12, 2021, 8:08 AM HST
7 Comments
A
A
A

New Maui County Service Center at 110 ʻAlaʻihi St. in Kahului. Photo Courtesy: Maui County

The County of Maui Department of Finance’s Real Property Assessment Division established a new long-term rental classification and exemption as part of the Maui County Code.

Effective on Jan. 1, 2022, real property occupied as a long-term rental with a signed contract to lease for 12 consecutive months or longer to the same tenant, may qualify an owner for an exemption of up to $200,000.

Real property rented on a long-term basis – 12 consecutive months or longer – without a home exemption, will be eligible for the $200,000 long-term rental exemption and will be classified as Long-term Rental. Real property with a home exemption that also qualifies for the long-term rental exemption will be eligible for an additional $100,000 exemption and will be classified as owner-occupied.

The long-term rental exemption may be allowed on more than one home if located on separate parcels. If a portion of the property is used for commercial purposes, that portion will not be entitled to a long-term rental exemption.

If the property taxes are delinquent for more than a year, no long-term rental exemption will be allowed. Any change in the actual use of real property with a long-term rental exemption must be reported by the owner within 30 days of that change.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The long-term rental exemption application form can be found online. The application form must be filed by Dec. 31, 2021, along with a signed copy of a lease contract to qualify for the 2022 tax year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Property owners may contact the Real Property Assessment Division by calling (808) 270-7297 with any questions or by email at [email protected]

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (7)
Trending Now
1Entangled Humpback Whale Freed of Gear off Lahaina, Maui 2Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Available Across Hawai‘i, Demand Greater than Supply 3Vaccinations Extend to 65+ and Phase 1c, Starting Monday, March 15 4NY Man Arrested on Maui for Alleged Violation Related to Quarantine 5UPDATE: Maui Police Seek Help in Locating Missing Man, Last Heard From on Feb. 22 6Maui Flood Advisory Until 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Flood Watch Until 6 p.m. Friday