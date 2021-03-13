A A A

The torrential downpours across the state this past week resulted in flooded neighborhoods and evacuations in the hardest hit areas.

While flooding is expected in low-lying coastal areas, this severe rainfall caused major flooding and damage in some areas otherwise considered low-risk flood zones. The recent Kaupakalua Dam overflow was one of the areas used as an example: “Many homeowners thought they were covered by Home Insurance, but this may not be the case,” according to Atlas Insurance Agency.

Kaupakalua dam overflow (3.9.21) PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

The company’s Todd Tamori offered some general safety and insurance-related next steps for Maui residents when it comes to flooding including information on the differences between home insurance and flood insurance and the benefits of each:

Home insurance (internal water damage and damage from above) vs.

Flood insurance (external flood damage from the ground up).

These are two separate policies.

Atlas Insurance Company offers the following guidance for after a flood event: