Satellite imagery (3.13.21) PC: NOAA/NWS

Maui Flood Warning Extended to 2:30 p.m. (Update: 11:16 p.m.)

The National Weather Service extended the Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 2:30 p.m.

At 11:16 a.m., radar indicated that rainfall was gradually easing, but runoff remains high and water levels in streams and rivers remains elevated. Additionally, water levels remain dangerously high in the Kaupakalua Reservoir.

Maui Flood Warning Extended to 11:30 a.m.: (Update 8:18 a.m. 3.13.21)

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 11:30 a.m.

At 8:18 a.m., a band of heavy rainfall was moving east at 15 mph over central Maui. Rainfall was widespread with some rain rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour from Spreckelsville to Huelo and over the West Maui Mountains. Flash flooding is occurring or expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kula, Pukalani, Makawao, Keōkea, Hāliʻimaile, Pāʻia, Puʻunēnē, Haʻikū-Paʻuwela, Paʻuwela, Wailea, Māʻalaea, Huelo, ʻUlupalakua, Mākena, Waikapū, Wailuku and Waiehu.

As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. “Turn around, don’t drown.”

Multiple traffic advisories are in effect due to flooding, downed utility poles and landslides.

Maui Flood Warning Extended to 8:30 a.m.; Molokaʻi Warning Issued Until 8:15 a.m.: (Update: 5:22 a.m., 5:14 a.m. 3.13.21)

The National Weather Service has extended the Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 8:30 a.m.

At 5:14 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain continuing over Maui with the heaviest rainfall over the southeast slopes of Haleakalā as well as a ban of new showers moving into West Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Streams continue to run high, especially at ʻOheʻo Gulch. Maui Civil Defense reported several landslides, including on the Honoapiʻilani Highway (Hwy 30) on the Wailuku side of the tunnel, and on the Kula Highway near Mile 18 in ʻUlupalakua. There’s also a signal down on the Honoapiʻilani Highway (Hwy 30) at Kai Malina Parkway due to a motor vehicle accident. Transportation officials say contractors are responding.

There is also a Flash Flood Warning in effect for the island of Molokaʻi until 8:15 a.m.

At 5:22 a.m., the Kawela Gulch reported a rapid rise in water level and continues to increase. The National Weather Service forecast calls for flooding that is likely along Kamehameha Highway near the Kamalo Dip and other nearby low water crossings.

Maui Flood Warning Extended to 5:30 a.m.: (2:17 a.m. HST Sat Mar 13 2021)

The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 5:30 a.m.

At 2:17 a.m., radar indicated very heavy rain falling over Maui. The heaviest rainfall was falling at up 2 to 3 inches per hour and moving into eastern portions of the island where significant rain has already been recorded.

The ʻOheʻo Gulch stream gage is experiencing another rapid rise in water level and will likely lead to additional flooding impacts along the Hāna Highway from Hāmoa to Hāna.