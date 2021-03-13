A A A

Crews are responding to flooding conditions and landslides reported on several roads on Maui. This comes as a Flood Warning was extended for the island overnight and into today. Streams continued to run high, especially at ʻOheʻo Gulch in East Maui this morning.

At 11:37 a.m., flooding was reported on the Haleakalā Highway near the bordering agricultural fields, makai of Firebreak Road. This is impacting traffic in both directions with heavy ponding reported. *(See video above).

At 10:18 a.m., state Department of Transportation crews reported that they were responding to a report of a downed tree on the Hāna Highway at Maliko Gulch. Traffic may be temporarily blocked.

At 10:11 a.m., Kula Highway at Mile 20.5 in ʻUlupalakua is partially open to one lane of traffic. The area was impacted by mud and flooding earlier today. State crews continue to clear the area.

At 9:29 a.m., the state Department of Transportation reported a utility pole down on the Hāna Highway at Hansen Road; and a traffic signal outage on the Hāna Highway at the Haleakalā Highway intersection. Maui police are directing traffic.

At 8:02 a.m., flooding was reported at Puʻunēnē Avenue and Wākea St. State DOT crews are responding and are doing checks of Dairy Road as well.

Maui Civil Defense reported several landslides, including on the Honoapiʻilani Highway (Hwy 30) on the Wailuku side of the tunnel, and on the Kula Highway near Mile 18 in ʻUlupalakua. State crews are also reporting mud and water over the road near Mile 21 of the Kula Highway.

There’s also a signal down on the Honoapiʻilani Highway (Hwy 30) at Kai Malina Parkway due to a motor vehicle accident reported at around 7:15 a.m. Transportation officials say contractors are responding.

Motorists and pedestrians are reminded not to cross fast flowing or rising water in their vehicle or on foot. “Turn around, don’t drown,” forecasters say.