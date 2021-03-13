A A A

Kaupakalua flood (3.8.21) PC: courtesy Sylvia Cenzano.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino has authorized temporary, non-billed landfill drop off for Haʻikū residents with accumulated mixed debris from the Kaupakalua Dam overflow and recent flooding makai of Kaupakalua Road.

“I have authorized this fee waiver to help our residents cope with the cost of cleanup of recent flooding and discourage illegal dumping,” Mayor Victorino said.

The Department of Environmental Management landfill waivers will be allowed at the Central Maui Landfill only from 6 a.m. Saturday, March 13, to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 20.

Those seeking a landfill tipping fee waiver must fill out Page 1 of County’s waiver request form. This is for affected Haʻikū residents only or a contracted hauler.

Waiver forms can be obtained on the department’s Solid Waste Division website. While on the page, search in the upper right hand corner for “Maui County Landfill Tipping Waiver,” or use this link.

The request form must contain the physical Haʻikū address of the residence of where the debris is coming from. If a commercial hauler is used for several residences, all individual residents’ names and addresses must be attached for verification.

When arriving at the landfill, drive directly to scale with filled out form. DO NOT drive thru residential drop off lane.

Note: All existing landfill prohibited items remain in effect: no batteries, tires, fuel tanks, white goods, and hazardous materials, among other items. Refer to the Solid Waste Website for details.

If a resident is hauling non-contaminated green waste only, a waiver is not required. Follow signs to EKO as normal.

All construction and demolition (C&D) hauled materials must follow normal C&D procedures. Refer to website instruction at: https://www.mauicounty.gov/1739/Commercial-ConstructionDemo-Waste-Accept