Photo Courtesy of The Pint & Cork.

The Pint & Cork and Ruth’s Chris Steak House reopened on Friday, March 12 at The Shops at Wailea.

The Pint & Cork ‘s operating hours will be from 2-10 p.m. daily. The gastropub offers outdoor seating and resumes happy hour from 2-5 p.m. each day.

Ruth's Chris Steak House is also welcoming back the Maui community with dinner service from 4:30-9:30 p.m. daily and happy hour from 4-7 p.m.

“We’re so happy to celebrate the reopening of two of our incredible restaurants,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager/Vice President Property Management for The Festival Companies, the management company of The Shops at Wailea.

“Along with the restaurant teams, we look forward to welcoming guests back and providing them with unique and enjoyable dining experiences.”