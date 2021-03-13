Maui Business
The Pint & Cork and Ruth’s Chris Steak House Reopens at The Shops at Wailea
A
A
A
The Pint & Cork and Ruth’s Chris Steak House reopened on Friday, March 12 at The Shops at Wailea.
- The Pint & Cork‘s operating hours will be from 2-10 p.m. daily. The gastropub offers outdoor seating and resumes happy hour from 2-5 p.m. each day.
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House is also welcoming back the Maui community with dinner service from 4:30-9:30 p.m. daily and happy hour from 4-7 p.m.
“We’re so happy to celebrate the reopening of two of our incredible restaurants,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager/Vice President Property Management for The Festival Companies, the management company of The Shops at Wailea.
“Along with the restaurant teams, we look forward to welcoming guests back and providing them with unique and enjoyable dining experiences.”
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Flood Warning Until 11:30 a.m., Flood Watch Through Tonight 2Ongoing Rain Results in Landslides, Road Conditions on Maui 3Puʻu Ōlaʻi at Mākena on Maui Reopens with Adjusted Weekend Hours 4Entangled Humpback Whale Freed of Gear off Lahaina, Maui 5Search for Missing Idaho Man Continues at Hāmoa Beach in East Maui 6Maui Health Vaccine Clinic Update for Expanded Eligibility Beginning March 12