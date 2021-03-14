A A A

Maui obituaries for week ending March 13, 2021. May they rest in peace.

Kelly Cardenas

Feb. 6, 1974 – March 7, 2021

Kelly Elizabeth Planesi Cardenas was born Feb. 6, 1974 on Maui, where she was also raised. She passed away at age 47 on March 7, 2021.

She was the daughter of Barbara and Manuel Planesi (Deceased).

She was the baby doll of her three siblings: Derwin Planesi, Sonia ( Robert ) Cabacungan and Mona (Ramon) Cardona.

She was the mother of two babies Sadi Cardenas and Chayce Cardenas and the partner of Steven Mazyn.

Thank you to the staff at Maui Medical Center and Island Hospice for all of their love and support. She was loved by all and will forever be in our memories.

A drive-thru visitation will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 11 am to noon.

Stephen Wayne Newman

April 15, 1972 – March 2, 2021

Stephen Wayne Newman died March 2, 2021 at age 48. He was born April 15, 1972 in Portland, OR to Robert and Elletta Jane Newman. In 1992, he moved with his sweetheart Veronica Lusk to Maui, HI, where they married on Sept. 10, 1997. They have two children, Kayla and Johnathan.

Stephen was very involved in his church, and a very faithful man. He always was willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed traveling with his family, including their favorite vacation spot, South Lake Tahoe. Stephen was known for his quick wit and endearing sarcasm.

Stephen was preceded in death by his father Robert. He is survived by his wife Veronica, children Kayla and Johnathan, mother Jane, sisters Christine and Andrea, many nieces and nephews, and everyone else whom he loved so dearly.

A celebration of his life was held March 13 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Kahului. Donations may be sent to Emmanuel Lutheran Church and Schools at 520 One St. Kahului, HI 96732.

Cecilia Davis

Sept. 5, 1917 – Feb. 28, 2021

Cecilia Mary Choy-Lin Davis, 103, of Wailuku, passed away on Feb. 28, 2021 in Kahului. She was born on Sept. 5, 1917 in China.

Cecilia was a member of St. Anthony Church and the manager of her family’s restaurant, Wing Sing. She also owned Maui Auto Sales with her husband.

She is survived by daughters Naomi L. (Joseph) Souza, Sandra R. Davis Cole; sisters Susan Tom and Mary Jones; brother Gilbert Chin; grandchildren Jamie Davis, Kyle Davis, Aulia Davis, Joseph (Janella) Souza, Jr., Duane (Jan) Souza, Dana (Debbie) Souza, Douglas (Kawila) Souza and Kelly-Beth Souza Dukelow; 26 great–grandchildren; and 20 great-great-grandchildren.

Cecilia is predeceased by her parents, Wah-Yet and Ah-Bew Chin; husband Elmer E. Davis and grandson Derek E. Souza.

The family would like to express a special thank you to caregivers, Mr. and Mrs. Norma and Claro Romero, and Island Hospice.

Feb. 20, 1933 – Feb. 24, 2021

Barbara Jane Fernandez, 88, of Kahului, Maui passed away on Feb. 24, 2021 at her home. She was born on Feb. 20,1933 in Puʻu-nēnē.

Jane was pre-deceased by her husband Robert Fernandez Sr. She is survived by her children Yvonne Kanoa (Chad), Robert “Bob” Fernandez Jr. (Tracy), William “Bill” Fernandez (Mary) and Darlene Kuailani (Deceased Ronald), 10 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.

Family would like to thank Bayada Home Health and Islands Hospice for all their support during the past couple months.

Private Services will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary with her final resting place at Maui Veterans Cemetery.

Irene Sapla

Dec. 3, 1930 – Feb. 23, 2021

Irene Saribay Sapla, 90 of Lahaina, HI peacefully passed away at home on Feb. 23, 2021. She was born on Dec. 3, 1930 in Gonzaga Cagayan, Philippines.

She is survived by her husband Saturnino Sapla; 7 children Vergie (Prudencio) Agsalud, Tessie (Balbino) Mallo, Helen (Nick) Coll, Merly (Nelson) Gonzales, Luz (Ojie) Umayam, Eden (Chie) Sapla and John (Mary Ann) Sapla; 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She is pre-deceased by her parents Emiliano & Sista Saribay; siblings Pering Saribay, Ernesto Saribay, Clarita Orteza and Nelson Saribay.

She migrated to Hawaiʻi in April 1986 and worked at Kimos and Longhi’s restaurant for 10 years, retiring in 1996. She was a hardworking, loving, caring mother and had a big heart for others.

The family is grateful to the Maui Memorial Medical Center, Hale Makua and Hospice Maui for the compassionate care that Irene received in her final days. Mahalo to the family, relatives and friends for the love and support during this tough time.

For service information please contact: 808-667-9321 or 808-469-9580. Arrangements are by Norman’s Mortuary.

Stanley Bascar

May 5, 1955 – Feb. 23, 2021

Stanislaw “Stanley” Joseph Bascar, 65, of Pauwela, Maui died Feb. 23, 2021 at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Stanley, also lovingly known as “Boy,” was born in Wailuku, Maui on May 5, 1955. He was a commercial fisherman and retired maintenance worker at Emmanuel Lutheran Church and School. He lived his life for Jesus, family and fishing. He enjoyed talking story and was loved by many.

Stanley is pre-deceased by his loving wife Suzanne Lee (Twist) Bascar. He is survived by daughters Heather (Thomas) DiMaggio, Brandi (Ray) Gaspar, Helena (James) Jardine, Rachel (Wesley Bissen) Bascar and Fantasia (Shannon) Feiteira; father Panfilo Bascar Sr.; mother Miulang Bascar; brothers Panfilo Jr. (Darlene) Bascar, Michael Bascar and Fleming Sr. Bascar; sisters Ruthy (David) Sellars, Stanette (Leigh) Horikawa, Stania (Rodney) Smith and Miulang Bascar; two adopted grandchildren Joshua Bascar and Tihani Bascar; 10 grandchildren Kirk Keahi Jr, Christy-Ann Apollo, Christian Keahi, Brittney Gaspar, Lee-Ann Gaspar, Jamie-Lee Jardine, James “Sonny” Jardine Jr., Mishalei Feiteira, Sasha Feiteira and Jacob Feiteira; 10 great grandchildren Kaylee and Kirk III Keahi, Tyson, Tayjah, Allen Jr., Aiden, Alize and Aulani Apollo, Raylee-Ann Andres-Gaspar and Kylo Feiteira-Sweeden.

General visitation will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 7 to 9 pm and Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 9 to 11 am. Burial will be held at Valley Isle Memorial Park in Haʻikū. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we advise for those in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Arrangements are by Norman’s Mortuary.

April 22, 1926 – Feb. 19, 2021

Esperanza Domingo Tolentino, 94, died on Feb. 19, 2021 at home in Kea’au surrounded by family. Born on Maui, Hawaii, she was a retired dietary aide at Kula Hospital and a member of the Kamana hanafuda class.

She enjoyed family time, traveling, eating pasta, watching westerns and was a champion hanafuda player who could easily make 5 yakus. She is happy to be with her Lord God and her husband, Florentino Tolentino, who passed 50 years ago.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband at the Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao on April 22, 2021, her birthday.

Esperanza is survived by her sisters Fely Carles and Carmen (Sister Mariquita) Domingo; brother Bob Domingo; daughters Dr. Florentina (Roy) Smith, Estrella (David) Davis, Cynthia Tolentino and Priscilla (Ron) Kent; son John (Kau’i Norton) Tolentino; 19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Condolences may be mailed to: Priscilla (Lee) Kent, PO Box 7085, Hilo, HI 96720.