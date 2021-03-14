A A A

A mainline valve replacement project will affect water service for seven hours in West Maui from 7 p.m. Monday, March 15, to 2 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, the Department of Water Supply announced.

The project will affect customers from 3615 Lower Honoapiʻilani Road (Paki Maui) and continue to 3666 Lower Honoapiʻilani Road (Honokōwai Palms). The affected area will also include Honokōwai East Condominiums and five fire hydrants. The south-bound lane of Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, in front of Honokōwai Beach Park, will be closed during the project.

Upon restoration of water service, residents and businesses may experience brown water. They should flush their waterlines (just run the faucet for a little while before using the water).

The department appreciates customers’ understanding and patience.

For emergency repairs and updates, call 270-7633.