A A A

Governor David Ige has ordered the flag of the United States and the Hawai‘i state flag to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, March 16 as a mark of respect for William Bains-Jordan.

Bains-Jordan was the first state representative of ʻAiea. He served as chairman of the 49th State Fair and then served as a Republican in the House from 1959 to 1962. During his time at the Legislature, Bains-Jordan also chaired a committee to design the Hawai‘i State Capitol.

Before his time in politics, Bains-Jordan worked at Bank of Hawaiʻi, beginning in 1937, where he worked his way from “office boy” to vice president – helping to open multiple branch locations.

He was also deeply invested in the community, serving the Hawaiʻi Rotary Club for over 55 years, as well as working with the Boy Scouts, eventually becoming an Eagle Scout, chairing the Boy Scouts of Makahiki and serving as district committeeman for two years.

Bains-Jordan was born in Hilo, Hawai‘i, but spent most of his life on O‘ahu. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1935, then went on to attend the Cannon School of Business and the University of Hawai‘i.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Bains-Jones died at the age of 104 at his home in Madison, Alabama. He is survived by his wife, three children, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The flag order is for US and state flags to be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard from sunrise to sunset tomorrow.