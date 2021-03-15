Maui Police Launch St. Patrick’s Day Impaired Driving Enforcement

March 15, 2021, 10:33 AM HST
* Updated March 15, 10:34 AM
A
A
A

Impaired Driving Awareness Checkpoint. File (11.22.19) PC: Wendy Osher

The Maui Police Department has announced participation in a St Patrick’s Day- Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign.

Maui Police Traffic Division Commander, Lieutenant William Hankins said the Maui Police Department Traffic Division will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols at various locations to address impaired
driving the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

To help eliminate impaired driving from Maui’s roadways, the public can also expect to see increased intoxication checkpoints set at various locations throughout Maui County every weekend, police said.

“As always, motorist can expect the Maui Police Department to take a zero tolerance approach to impaired driving,” said Lt. Hankins. “Our goal is to promote voluntarily compliance of all traffic laws and reduce motor vehicle crashes on our roadways.”

The Maui Police Department DUI Task Force Unit is also asking for the public’s assistance in helping to keep roadways safe and offered the following tips:

  • Plan a safe way home before you start celebrating.
  • Before drinking, designate a sober driver. If you wait until you are impaired, you are more likely to make a bad decision.
  • If you have been drinking, utilize UBER or LYFT, take a taxi, call a sober friend or family member.
  • If you see an impaired driver on the road, call the Maui Police Department to report it. You could save a life.
  • If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, be a true friend and take his or her keys. Help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Resident Wins Underwater Photographer of the Year in Contest with 4,500 Images from 68 Countries 2Body Matching Description of Missing Visitor Recovered Off Hāmoa in East Maui 3Storm-Related Response Continues on Maui 4Maui Obituaries: Week Ending March 13, 2021 5Maui Parks and Roadway Closure Update 6Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park Temporarily Closed