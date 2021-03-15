A A A

Impaired Driving Awareness Checkpoint. File (11.22.19) PC: Wendy Osher

The Maui Police Department has announced participation in a St Patrick’s Day- Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign.

Maui Police Traffic Division Commander, Lieutenant William Hankins said the Maui Police Department Traffic Division will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols at various locations to address impaired

driving the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

To help eliminate impaired driving from Maui’s roadways, the public can also expect to see increased intoxication checkpoints set at various locations throughout Maui County every weekend, police said.

“As always, motorist can expect the Maui Police Department to take a zero tolerance approach to impaired driving,” said Lt. Hankins. “Our goal is to promote voluntarily compliance of all traffic laws and reduce motor vehicle crashes on our roadways.”

The Maui Police Department DUI Task Force Unit is also asking for the public’s assistance in helping to keep roadways safe and offered the following tips: