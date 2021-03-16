A A A

Jacob Niles. PC: Maui Crime Stoppers (file 2016)

The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating 28 year old Jacob Niles.

Maui Crime Stoppers reports that Niles was last seen approximately three years ago by his family in California, when he flew to Kauaʻi and then, presumably to Maui.

Niles is described as approximately 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has reddish/auburn colored hair and hazel eyes. His last known clothing description was unknown. Maui Crime Stoppers reports that Niles is also presumed to be homeless.

Anyone with information is asked to call (808) 244-6400 or 911 in an emergency, and refer to MPD report #21-009133. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call (808) 242-6966.

Maui Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards in the sum up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people responsible for felony crimes; the recovery of stolen property or seizure of illegal drugs in felony cases or the capture of felony fugitives.