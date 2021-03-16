A A A

PC: Hawai’i DLNR

The County of Maui Department of Housing and Human Concerns has awarded six grants totaling $775,000 to assess and manage feral animal populations, including axis deer, throughout Maui County.

“Maui County’s axis deer population has become much more than a nuisance. This invasive species is a threat to the livelihoods of our farmers and ranchers,” said Mayor Michael Victorino. “They also cause traffic accidents and damage yards and backyard gardens on Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi and Maui. Left unmanaged, axis deer will suffer and die from starvation and disease. These grants will help to assess the scope of the problem and employ humane ways to keep deer populations in check.”

Entities that submitted proposals to the Department were focused on the axis deer and feral chicken populations.

The following grants have been awarded:

Feral Animal Assessment Study

Living Pono Project for Kia LLC: Axis Deer Assessment Study, $98,000

Lānaʻi

The Nature Conservancy: Lānaʻi Terrestrial Program, $95,000

Lānaʻi Resorts LLC: Axis Deer Management, $120,443

Molokaʻi

The Nature Conservancy: Molokaʻi Terrestrial Program, $99,929

The Molokaʻi Humane Society for the Molokaʻi Hunting Club: Molokaʻi Feral Axis Deer Management, $197,800

Island of Maui

Living Pono Project: Feral Chicken Relocation and Egg Donation, $25,000

Living Pono Project for Maui Nui Venison: Maui Deer Management and Venison Donation, $138,966

Awards resulted from a grant proposal review process that closed Feb. 12. Eligible applicants included businesses incorporated under the laws of Hawaii or federal tax-exempt nonprofit organizations. Final individual program funding amount is dependent upon the grantee’s acceptance of review process conditions and ability to comply with the grant contracting requirements.