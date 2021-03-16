Maui News
High Surf Advisory Until 6 a.m. Wednesday (Update: 3:41 a.m. 3.16.21)
Surf is expected to be in the 7-10 foot range today along the east facing shoes of Maui, Molokaʻi, Hawaiʻi Island, Oʻahu and Kauaʻi.
The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for affected shorelines until 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
The forecast calls for strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous. As a precaution, beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers are asked to heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
