Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 10-14 9-12 7-10 7-10 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 7-10 7-10 6-8 6-8

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:03 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 04:28 PM HST. Sunrise 6:33 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 10:21 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 03:55 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:24 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 05:06 PM HST. Sunrise 6:32 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Fresh to strong trade winds expected over the western half of the state today, while moderate trade winds are expected over the eastern half. The breezy trades will fill in for all coastal waters tonight and Wednesday and may reach gale strength by Friday or Saturday. A moderate to large north swell will continue today, then decline tonight. A High Surf Advisory is posted for east facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Big Island due to exposure to the north swell today and building trade winds through Wednesday. This advisory will likely be extended to the end of the week as winds strengthen and spread to all islands. A small to moderate northwest swell will build later today and linger until the end of the week. A small background south swell will continue this week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNW short period wind swell for the morning going more N and building into the waist to chest range in the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE 10-15mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with N winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting NNW 10-15mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Knee high N short period wind swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. This builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE 10-15mph in the afternoon.