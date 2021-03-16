Maui Surf Forecast for March 16, 2021
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-14
|9-12
|7-10
|7-10
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:33 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:36 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:32 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:36 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Fresh to strong trade winds expected over the western half of the state today, while moderate trade winds are expected over the eastern half. The breezy trades will fill in for all coastal waters tonight and Wednesday and may reach gale strength by Friday or Saturday. A moderate to large north swell will continue today, then decline tonight. A High Surf Advisory is posted for east facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Big Island due to exposure to the north swell today and building trade winds through Wednesday. This advisory will likely be extended to the end of the week as winds strengthen and spread to all islands. A small to moderate northwest swell will build later today and linger until the end of the week. A small background south swell will continue this week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high NNW short period wind swell for the morning going more N and building into the waist to chest range in the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with N winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting NNW 10-15mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Knee high N short period wind swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. This builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
