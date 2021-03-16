A A A

Maui Grown Therapies (file Kahului location). Photo Courtesy

Maui Grown Therapies has gained approval to open a second medical cannabis retail shop on Maui to be located in Lahaina at 1087 Limahana Place, Unit 4B. The West Maui location is scheduled to open on March 17, 2021 by appointment only for registered patients pre-ordering online at Mauigrown.com.

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health has issued a formal notice to proceed on March 11.

“Maui Grown Therapies’ Lahaina store is the state’s 16th licensed retail center and the third on Maui which is home to 19 percent of Hawai‘i’s registered patients,” said Michele Nakata, dispensary licensing section supervisor. “Maui Grown Therapies opened Hawaii’s first medical cannabis retail dispensary in Kahului on Aug. 8, 2017. The Lahaina store will provide much needed expansion of access for patients on West Maui in a convenient and contact-free manner.”

As of Feb. 28, 2021, there were a statewide total 31,853 registered patients statewide. The primary reported condition for registered adult patients is severe pain. The primary reported conditions for children under 18 years of age are seizures and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The other licensed retail centers operating in the state include:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui

Maui Grown Therapies, located at 44 Paʻa St. in Kahului

Pono Life Sciences Maui LLC, at 415 Dairy Road in Kahului

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hawaiʻi Island

Big Island Grown Dispensaries locations at: 750 Kanoelehua Ave., Suite 104, in Hilo 74-5617 Pawai Place, in Kailua-Kona 64-1040 Mamalahoa Highway in Kamuela

Hawaiian Ethos locations at: 578 Kanoelehua Ave., in Hilo 73-5613 Olowalu St., Suite 7, in Kailua-Kona 64-1035 Mamalahoa Highway in Kamuela



Kauaʻi

Green Aloha at 4-1565 Kuhio Highway in Kapaʻa

Oʻahu

Aloha Green Apothecary locations at: 1314 South King St. (Interstate Building) in Honolulu 2113 Kalakaua Ave., in Waikīkī

Cure Oʻahu, located at 727 Kapahulu Ave. in Honolulu

Noa Botanicals locations at: 98-302 Kamehameha Highway in ʻAiea 1308 Young St. in Honolulu 46-028 Kawa St. in Kaneʻohe



ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Registered patients and their caregivers may purchase up to four ounces of medical cannabis during a 15-consecutive day period and purchase a maximum of eight ounces over a 30-consecutive day period. When bringing medical cannabis home after purchasing it from a dispensary, the medical cannabis must be in a sealed container and not visible to the public.

All use of medical cannabis must be on private property and may not be used in a car while on the road, at work, at the beach, on hiking trails, or in any other public space. It is illegal to use or possess medical cannabis on any federally owned property such as military installations and national parks.

More information on the Medical Cannabis Dispensary Program is available at http://health.hawaii.gov/medicalcannabis/.