The US Postal Service holds its first-ever USPS Passport Fair at the Kahului Post Office from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 27. Employees at the Kahului post office will accept applications for new US passports and answer questions about the application process.

“We want to make the process of applying for new passports easy for Maui residents,” said Kahului Postmaster Nerisha Niu.

“A lot of people don’t have the time during the week to visit a post office to submit their passport applications. We’re happy to leverage the convenience of the Postal Service to help our customers apply for new passports prior to the busy summer travel season.”

Advance registration for the event is required by sending an email to [email protected] The number of available appointment slots is limited and will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

“This is a rare opportunity for Maui residents to submit new passport applications on a weekend,” according to the Postal Service.

Passport applicants must wear facemasks and adhere to social distancing guidelines at the event.

The Passport Agency reminds travelers to submit their passport applications as early as possible, far in advance of planned travel to avoid problems with receiving their passports.

For information on new passport application requirements, forms and fees, go to www.travel.state.gov or call the toll-free National Passport Information Center at 1-877-487-2778.