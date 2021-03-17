A A A

PC: Coral Reef Alliance

The Coral Reef Alliance (CORAL) invites community members to pick-up native tree planting kits on World Planting Day. Volunteers will take the planting kits home, where they will plant their seeds and grow their trees until the end of the year.

At the close of the year, they will return the trees to CORAL, and the trees will be planted at CORAL’s Wahikuli restoration site to prevent sediment from running down the mountain and into the ocean where it smothers coral reefs.

CORAL will be set up in the parking lot fronting Pier One Imports in Kahulu (270 Dairy Road), where they will distribute tree planting kits to interested volunteers from 9-11 a.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

This is part of an ongoing volunteer effort where more than 100 volunteers on Maui have been growing native plants from seed this past year, to restore old degraded agricultural land and keep runoff out of the ocean.

The Coral Reef Alliance is a nonprofit organization focused on saving the world’s coral reefs. At the local level, CORAL partners with communities in Hawai‘i and Honduras to design lasting conservation programs that protect both the coral reefs and the communities that depend upon them. At the global level, CORAL is actively expanding the scientific understanding of how corals adapt to climate change and using that information to develop conservation strategies to give corals around the world the best chance of surviving.