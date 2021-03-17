Crime Statistics
Ohio Woman Arrested on Maui for Alleged Violation of Quarantine Rules
March 17, 2021, 7:04 AM HST
An Ohio woman was arrested on on Maui on Monday for alleged violation of rules and orders related to travel quarantine.
Police say Berneda Johnson, 67, did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.
The woman was processed and released without incident after volunteering to leave Maui and fly back to Ohio.
