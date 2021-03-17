A A A

An Ohio woman was arrested on on Maui on Monday for alleged violation of rules and orders related to travel quarantine.

Police say Berneda Johnson, 67, did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.

The woman was processed and released without incident after volunteering to leave Maui and fly back to Ohio.