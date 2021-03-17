A A A

Lahaina Wastewater Treatment Reclamation Facility. PC: file County of Maui.

West Maui residents and businesses are being asked to curb domestic water use after recent heavy rainfall brought muddy water to the Mahinahina and Lahaina water treatment facilities and forced the closure of water intake systems, the Department of Water Supply announced.

The department’s request for water conservation takes effect immediately. It will remain in effect at least through March 24, 2021.

Water consumption should be limited to necessary uses only. Customers are asked to conserve water to ensure sufficient available drinking water supply until weather conditions improve.

“With the heavy rains, there is much eroded soils in the water causing very high turbidity,” Department of Water Supply Director Jeffrey Pearson said. “Turbidity refers to the amount of sediment in water, and it affects water quality. This brown water is unacceptable at our surface water plants, and our intake systems have been closed to protect our water treatment plants. It is unusual to have so much rainfall, and then an extended period of muddy rainwater flowing into our water treatment plant intake systems. We thank our customers for their patience and understanding.”

For emergency repairs and updates, call 270-7633.