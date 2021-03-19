Maui News

Maui Humane Society to Hold Baby Shower for Kittens, March 20

March 19, 2021, 10:00 AM HST
  Image courtesy of Maui Humane Society.
  • Image courtesy of Maui Humane Society.
  • Image courtesy of Maui Humane Society.
  • Image courtesy of Maui Humane Society.
  • Image courtesy of Maui Humane Society.

The Maui Humane Society will hold a virtual baby shower for kittens from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 20 on its Facebook page.

The virtual event will feature demonstrations of bottle-feeding kittens and “mush” eaters, education about determining the age of kittens and information about how to foster baby kittens during the upcoming kitten season.

“We’ll be explaining what to do if you find kittens in your community and how MHS needs your help for the busiest kitten season ever,” according to organization leaders.

MHS is asking supporters to purchase a gift from their Amazon Wishlist kitten shower registry to assist with stocking up on much needed supplies. Items can also be purchased locally and dropped off at MHS.  

”We are expecting a very busy kitten season this year due to the temporary COVID closure of our spay/neuter services last year,” said Steve MacKinnon, CEO, Maui Humane Society. “We appreciate the support we receive from our community year-round and we are especially grateful for our foster families who are willing to put in the time and dedication to save these little ones.” 

Join the virtual event here.

