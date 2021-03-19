Maui Surf Forecast for March 19, 2021
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|West Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:30 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:37 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Breezy. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:29 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:37 PM HST.
Swell Summary
North and northeasterly swells over the next couple of days, combined with fresh to strong trades will maintain advisory level surf along east facing shores through Sunday. The next significant northwest swell is expected to arrive Wednesday, which could bring advisory level surf to the north and west facing shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com