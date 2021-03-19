Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 19, 2021

March 19, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
7-10
7-10
7-10
7-10 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 11:08 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:30 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:37 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 07:03 PM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight

                            chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Breezy. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 11:39 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:29 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:37 PM HST.









Swell Summary




North and northeasterly swells over the next couple of days, combined with fresh to strong trades will maintain advisory level surf along east facing shores through Sunday. The next significant northwest swell is expected to arrive Wednesday, which could bring advisory level surf to the north and west facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
Comments
