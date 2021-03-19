A A A

Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8 West Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 7-10

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 11:08 AM HST. Sunrise 6:30 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 07:03 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Breezy. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 11:39 AM HST. Sunrise 6:29 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

Swell Summary

North and northeasterly swells over the next couple of days, combined with fresh to strong trades will maintain advisory level surf along east facing shores through Sunday. The next significant northwest swell is expected to arrive Wednesday, which could bring advisory level surf to the north and west facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.