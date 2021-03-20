A A A

Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole was born March 26, 1871. The March 26 Maui Centennial Puwalu, or conference, celebrates the 150th birthday of the 10-term congressional delegate, who spearheaded the federal Hawaiian Homes Commission Act a century ago. PC: Public Domain.

The Maui Centennial Puwalu (conference) at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 26 marks the 150th birthday of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole. The virtual event also salutes the centennial of the 1921 Hawaiian Homes Commission Act.

Congressional delegate Kūhiō is considered the father of the latter federal act that established the Hawaiian homestead program.

The two-hour puwalu features a presentation on Prince Kūhiō’s achievements; a panel on the 20-year General Plans of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, and a policy update by the Sovereign Council of Hawaiian Homestead Associations, or SCHHA. The latter is a statewide consortium of more than 40 homelands organizations.

Meeting info: Click for the Zoom Meeting Link; then enter the Meeting ID: 858 1358 6629 and Passcode: 530771.

For more information, contact puwalu co-chairwoman Kainoa Lei MacDonald at (808) 419-8646 or email [email protected]

Presenter Blossom Feiteira speaks on Prince Kūhiō’s life and achievements. Feiteira is the immediate past president of the SCHHA Maui/Lānaʻi Mokupuni Council representing 17 homesteads and associations on two islands.

DHHL General Plan panelists include Randy Awo, the Hawaiian Homes commissioner representing Maui and a Waiehu Kou 1 homesteader, and Jimmy Kincaid, a contractor and Paukūkalo homesteader. SCHHA Vice Chairwoman Sybil Lopez of Molokaʻi, president of the Kalamaʻula Mauka Homestead Association, is also a panelist, along with MacDonald, a director of the Association of Hawaiians for Homestead Lands, and event co-chairwoman Kekoa Enomoto, current president of the SCHHA Maui/Lānaʻi Mokupuni Council and a Waiohuli homesteader.

Presenting a SCHHA policy update are SCHHA Chairwoman Robin Puanani Danner and SCHHA Executive Director Faisha Solomon.

Paʻupena Community Development Corporation and Credit Edge Solutions LLC co-sponsor the 10-part Maui Centennial Puwalu series. Paʻupena CDC is a nonprofit under the auspices of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act. The mission of the Maui-based CDC is to provide resources, training and advocacy to empower fellow Hawaiian Homes trust beneficiaries to build homes and self-sufficient communities. Credit Edge Solutions LLC is a native Hawaiian-owned mercantile operation providing financial-literacy training and other credit-enhancing services.