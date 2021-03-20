Maui News
No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i After 7.0 Japan Earthquake
There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following a 7.0 preliminary magnitude earthquake reported at 11:09 p.m. on March 19, 2021, near the East coast of Honshu, Japan.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says that based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.
