Maui participants in a “Worldwide Rally for Freedom” held signs on Saturday afternoon fronting the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in Kahului.

Organizers say the focus of signs at the event was on five freedoms including: Speech, Movement, Choice, Assembly, and Health. Among the signs were those that read: “Freedom of Speech without Censorship,” and “Freedom of Travel without Vaccine Passports.”

The rally was part of a larger event held in dozens of countries around the world as well as on Oʻahu, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island in Kona and Hilo, according to event organizers.

The sign waving was followed by a rally with speakers including Del Bigtree who was live-streamed from the Oʻahu Rally for Freedom. Bigtree is a television and film producer as well as CEO of the anti-vaccination group Informed Consent Action Network.

According to an event press release, the mission of the group is to “reclaim their fundamental rights, and take a stand against excessive coronavirus restriction measures.” Worldwide demonstration leader, Kathleen Stilwell said. Organizers say: “The actions of governments during the coronavirus pandemic is an international problem that calls for an international response.”

“The event was peaceful without incident with no citations or arrests. The participants cooperated with the police requests,” according to an event press release from the Maui group.