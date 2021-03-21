A A A

Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 5-7 5-7 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 7-10 7-10 6-8 6-8

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Showers likely. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 12:48 PM HST. Sunrise 6:28 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 11:20 PM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 03:27 PM HST. Sunrise 6:27 AM HST. Sunset 6:38 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The short period east trade wind swell will peak today into tomorrow and then gradually lower through the week. This will be in direct response to weakening trades that will transition to light southerlies through mid week with the approach of a front northwest of the state. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for the exposed eastern shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Big Island through 6 AM HST Monday. An extension to this HSA may be needed through Monday afternoon. The small north northeast swell that filled in this weekend will linger through Tuesday. A couple of small, short period northwest swells will pass around the islands through Tuesday.

A small compact low approximately 800 nm south of the Aleutian Islands this morning will send the next appreciable northwest swell our way. This northwest swell is scheduled to arrive Tuesday night and travel down the chain through Thursday. Surf heights along north and west facing shores may reach low end HSA criteria Thursday during the swell's peak. This northwest swell will gradually subside Friday and Saturday. A series of storms south of New Zealand are sending pulses of long period swell energy toward the local waters. These very small, long period south swells could arrive as early as Tuesday night and provide a small boost to mid to late week south shore surf.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NE wind swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with W winds 5-10mph in the morning decreasing to less than 5mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.