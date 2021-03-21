A A A

Minit Medical. File photo Credit: County of Maui

Minit Medical in partnership with the Department of Health is conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week by appointment at the War Memorial Gym in Kahului.

The clinic is available for new first-dose appointment requests for qualified residents in Phase 1A, 1B, and 1C. Click here to see who qualifies for the eligible groups.

Phase 1C includes Hawai’i residents ages 65 and over, those with pre-existing conditions and Hawai’i hospitality industry workers. As of Sunday, March 21, there were still appointments available for booking.

For the week of March 22 to March 28, Minit Medical will be administering first doses of the Moderna vaccine. They will be available at War Memorial Gymnasium at 700 Haliʻa Nakoa Street in Wailuku (NOT Minit Medical Urgent Care Clinics) on these dates:

Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (by appointment only)

Thursday, March 25, 2021, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (by appointment only)

Friday, March 26, 2021, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (by appointment only)

Each person must have a confirmed appointment to receive a vaccination. No walk-ups will be accepted.

If you do not have insurance, you can still receive a vaccination. Insurance is covering the full cost of vaccine administration.

How to prepare for the appointment:

Register online and complete ALL required electronic paperwork – this includes adding insurance information, uploading a picture of your state ID, answering a few medical questions, and reviewing and signing the consent form electronically. Please note, if you do not receive a confirmation text or email, this means your appointment was not confirmed.

Residents should remember to bring their state IDs and insurance cards. Please wear a mask, social distance at the vaccination clinic and arrive at your appointment time no more than 15 minutes early. No guests are allowed in; only care givers.

For more information, call Minit Medical at 808- 667-6161.