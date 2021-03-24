A A A

Maui Mall Village in Kahului is hosting a free family-friendly, pre-Easter event on Saturday morning, April 3, with an egg hunt hosted by Fun Factory, a coloring contest and a visit from the Easter bunny in Center Court.

The event runs from 9 am to 12 pm. During the first hour, children can participate in the egg hunt at Fun Factory. Hunts are organized by age groups, and one adult may accompany children ages 2-5. The first hunt will be for the youngest age group, the second hunt will be for the middle age group, and a third hunt will welcome the oldest children.

Fun Factory also will be offering prize raffles, in-game golden eggs, guessing contests, free candy and arts & crafts.

“Fun Factory is looking forward to a terrific celebration at Maui Mall Village this year,” said Ryan Arnoldy, general manager of Fun Factory. “We take great pride in creating an exciting environment where families and friends can share good times together, especially during holidays.”

Following Fun Factory’s egg hunt, the bunny will be hopping around the stage in Center Court from 10 am to 12 pm. Attendees can wave a socially distanced hello and snap a photo. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there is no contact allowed with the bunny, who will be helping to hand out free Bunny Bags to the first 250 children.

Bunny Bags include an activity book, a pack of crayons, eggs filled with toys and candy, and a coloring page, which includes information on how to enter a free coloring contest.

The coloring contest invites children ages 10 and under to participate for a chance to win a Pizza Party sponsored by Fun Factory and Pizza Hut. The bunny will award one Eggcellent Artist prize within each age group: 5 and under, and 6 to 10. To enter, children color the page included in the Bunny Bag, and a trusted adult can help them submit their entry by sharing a photo of their work on social media or via email to [email protected] Each prize includes a $25 Pizza Hut gift card, a $30 Fun Factory VIP card, a remote control car and a robot bunny.

“Maui Mall Village invites everyone to join the fun,” said Brian Yano, group manager of Maui Retail, JLL. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer a safe and enjoyable event for families and friends to celebrate together.”

Maui Mall Village reminds guests to adhere to all COVID guidelines while visiting the center, which includes wearing masks and practicing social distancing at all times.

Fun Factory continues the celebration on Sunday, April 4 with Double Dollar Day. Purchase a $30 VIP card or load an existing VIP or Gold card with $10, $20, $30, $40, $50, $100 or $250 and receive the same amount in Bonus Dollars. See store for details.. To learn more about this and other events at Maui Mall Village, 70 East Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului, visit www.MauiMallVillage.com.